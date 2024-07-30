Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 365,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,246. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CETX

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.