Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

Institutional Trading of Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cencora by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cencora by 29.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Cencora by 0.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.76. Cencora has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

