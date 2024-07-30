CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 270,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 661,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

