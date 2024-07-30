Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 362,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,105 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

About Central Pacific Financial

CPF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 297,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,499. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $702.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

