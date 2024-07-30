Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 555,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 194,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $679.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.