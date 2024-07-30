CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

CEVA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.15. CEVA has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $423,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in CEVA by 1,693.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

