Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

