Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 30th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock remained flat at C$9.50 during trading on Tuesday. 281,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,548. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHE.UN. Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

