China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.40% of China Automotive Systems worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 237,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,783. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems Dividend Announcement

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAAS

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.