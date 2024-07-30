China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 15,103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,061.7 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of China Feihe stock remained flat at 0.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.48. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of 0.41 and a fifty-two week high of 0.65.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

