China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 15,103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,061.7 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of China Feihe stock remained flat at 0.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.48. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of 0.41 and a fifty-two week high of 0.65.
About China Feihe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.