China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.10

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 35687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.
China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.6052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Mengniu Dairy
- What are earnings reports?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.