China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.10

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 35687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.6052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

