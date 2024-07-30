Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.25

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 1323334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

