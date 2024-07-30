CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CHS Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CHSCN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 10,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,851. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.
About CHS
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.