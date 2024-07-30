CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHSCN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 10,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,851. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

