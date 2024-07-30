Citigroup Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $28.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 over the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Confluent by 17.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 11.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 306,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 117.9% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Confluent by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

