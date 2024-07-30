Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $274.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

