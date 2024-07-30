Clarus (CLAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 14,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,489. Clarus has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $229.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

