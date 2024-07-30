Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,010. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $310.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

