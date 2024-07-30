Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 258,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,410,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 40.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

