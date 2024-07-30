Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 258,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,410,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The company had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
