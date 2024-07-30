Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 9,096 call options.
Shares of CLOV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $943.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.11.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
