Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 9,096 call options.

Shares of CLOV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $943.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

