CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

