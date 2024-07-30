CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $32.00. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 135,559 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

