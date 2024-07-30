Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 1,232,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.