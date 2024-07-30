Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $67.29 and last traded at $67.22. 2,913,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,822,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

