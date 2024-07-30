Coin98 Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Coin98 has a market cap of $119.64 million and $7.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002097 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

