Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $231.11 and last traded at $232.75. 1,636,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,295,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.20.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,176 shares of company stock worth $60,913,978 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.