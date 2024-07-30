Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $101.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

