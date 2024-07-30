Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046,228 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 2,644,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,835. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

