Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after buying an additional 574,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after purchasing an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,777,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 563,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of COLB opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System



Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.



