Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,329,751 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 25,221,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,572,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

