CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,704,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,772,076 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $509.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CommScope by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

