Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 124.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 8,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

See Also

