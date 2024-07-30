Comparing Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 7 7 1 2.50 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reddit and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reddit and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $804.03 million 12.20 -$90.82 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery $7.70 million 7.26 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.06

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

Summary

Reddit beats MSP Recovery on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

