Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.2 %

CMP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 465,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,701. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

