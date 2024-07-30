Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $52.30 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Compound has a market cap of $437.30 million and $79.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $52.30 or 0.00078928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,631 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,628.52515524 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.0204268 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $64,649,911.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

