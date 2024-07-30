Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Ros Rivaz Sells 1,570 Shares

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($34.82), for a total transaction of £42,499.90 ($54,669.28).

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CCC traded up GBX 56 ($0.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,698 ($34.71). The company had a trading volume of 133,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,826.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,788.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,550.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. Computacenter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,004 ($38.64).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,050 ($39.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($50.17) to GBX 3,800 ($48.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.