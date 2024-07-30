Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMDXF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,751. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.