Connective Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,835 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Simulations Plus accounts for 0.6% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. 94,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,212. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $803.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.