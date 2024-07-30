Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.3% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.30. 1,133,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,728. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,088,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

