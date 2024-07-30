Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $52.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,094.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,888.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,782.05. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,917.16 and a 1 year high of $3,423.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 77.67%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

