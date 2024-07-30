Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.5 %
CPSS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 6,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,155. The company has a market cap of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
