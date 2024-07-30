Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.5 %

CPSS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 6,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,155. The company has a market cap of $208.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

In other news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,790,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,035,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,732 shares of company stock worth $503,872. 67.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

