Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 1,039,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $301,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $162,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $301,832.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.