Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. 842,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,172. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

