CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 219.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of CoreCivic worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 143,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

