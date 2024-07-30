Cosmos Price Reaches $6.03 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $94.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00009123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00040120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

