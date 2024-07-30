CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 188.14 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.32 million, a P/E ratio of -950.60 and a beta of 1.03. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

