CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 188.14 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.32 million, a P/E ratio of -950.60 and a beta of 1.03. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.32.
