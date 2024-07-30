Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CELZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,671. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.42. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of Creative Medical Technology worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

