Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.45 Per Share

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Creightons Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at GBX 29.88 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. Creightons has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,499.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creightons

In other Creightons news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £2,795,000 ($3,595,317.73). Company insiders own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Further Reading

