CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Get CRH alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,312. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.