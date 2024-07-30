Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of COIHY opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Croda International has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $38.62.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

