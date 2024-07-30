Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0961 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:CRT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.54. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.85.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
